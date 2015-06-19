FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
June 19, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 June 19          -280.6*            187.4          111.8
 June 18          -262.1             258.3            1.4
 June 17          -153.6              92.4           63.7
 June 16          -314.9             120.3          187.0
 June 15           121.9            -137.4           11.7
 June 12           -84.4            -144.2          221.7
 June 11          -167.6             -96.8          254.1
 June 10          -197.8             -85.5          279.3
 June 9           -146.6             -38.2          162.0
 June 8            -73.9             -15.9           67.6
 June 5            107.5             -61.4          -54.3
 June 4            374.4            -359.8           -9.9
 June 3            155.1             -74.9          -88.6
 June 2             11.0            -213.2          224.5
 June 1             38.1              89.1           47.6
 
 Month to date    -873.6            -658.0        1,479.5
 Year to date    8,698.8          -9,167.6          276.3
 Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
1.011 trillion Korean won ($914.39 million) worth.

($1 = 1,105.6600 won)

 (Reporting By Brian Kim and Seungyun Oh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
