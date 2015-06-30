SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 30 -51.7 83.5 -30.9 June 29 -110.1 23.0 92.9 June 26 59.1 -33.8 -16.9 June 25 8.1 38.6 -31.9 June 24 54.5 -14.8 -24.6 June 23 -9.8 142.9 -118.1 June 22 -123.3 26.1 104.8 June 19 -283.6 190.4 111.7 June 18 -262.1 258.3 1.4 June 17 -153.6 92.4 63.7 June 16 -314.9 120.3 187.0 June 15 121.9 -137.4 11.7 June 12 -84.4 -144.2 221.7 June 11 -167.6 -96.8 254.1 June 10 -197.8 -85.5 279.3 Month to date -1,049.7 -389.6 1,454.6 Year to date 8,522.7 -8,899.1 251.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)