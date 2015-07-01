FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 1, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 July 1             16.6              65.6          -74.1
 June 30           -51.6              83.5          -31.0
 June 29          -110.1              23.0           92.9
 June 26            59.1             -33.8          -16.9
 June 25             8.1              38.6          -31.9
 June 24            54.5             -14.8          -24.6
 June 23            -9.8             142.9         -118.1
 June 22          -123.3              26.1          104.8
 June 19          -283.6             190.4          111.7
 June 18          -262.1             258.3            1.4
 June 17          -153.6              92.4           63.7
 June 16          -314.9             120.3          187.0
 June 15           121.9            -137.4           11.7
 June 12           -84.4            -144.2          221.7
 June 11          -167.6             -96.8          254.1
 
 Month to date      16.6              65.6          -74.1
 Year to date    8,539.3          -8,833.4          177.2
 Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
