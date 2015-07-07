FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 July 7           -107.1*           -148.7          249.7
 July 6           -281.7            -218.9          489.1
 July 3            -12.1             -70.5          121.0
 July 2            116.1             -82.5           -2.0
 July 1              9.4              73.6          -74.8
 June 30           -51.6              83.5          -31.0
 June 29          -110.1              23.0           92.9
 June 26            59.1             -33.8          -16.9
 June 25             8.1              38.6          -31.9
 June 24            54.5             -14.8          -24.6
 June 23            -9.8             142.9         -118.1
 June 22          -123.3              26.1          104.8
 June 19          -283.6             190.4          111.7
 June 18          -262.1             258.3            1.4
 June 17          -153.6              92.4           63.7
 
 Month to date    -275.4            -447.0          789.9
 Year to date    8,247.4          -9,346.1        1,034.2
 Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
400.9 billion Korean won ($354.63 million) worth.

($1 = 1,130.4800 won)

 (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.