SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0736 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 23 -189.2* 4.0 174.7 July 22 -377.0 -28.7 422.9 July 21 -127.1 38.5 93.5 July 20 -22.2 -102.4 130.3 July 17 -72.2 -292.9 357.5 July 16 182.0 98.8 -42.3 July 15 235.8 -295.2 60.9 July 14 -35.6 -121.3 168.2 July 13 6.0 -10.5 27.3 July 10 -71.1 -156.7 232.8 July 9 -348.8 232.4 110.7 July 8 -398.3 114.7 296.3 July 7 -105.8 -150.9 250.3 July 6 -281.7 -218.9 489.1 July 3 -12.1 -70.5 121.0 Month to date -1,491.7 -968.5 2,816.4 Year to date 7,031.1 -9,867.6 3,067.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 787.7 billion Korean won ($677.39 million) worth. ($1 = 1,162.8500 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)