July 24, 2015 / 7:33 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 July 24          -263.2*           -144.7          383.9
 July 23          -189.2               5.9          171.7
 July 22          -377.0             -28.7          422.9
 July 21          -127.1              38.5           93.5
 July 20           -22.2            -102.4          130.3
 July 17           -72.2            -292.9          357.5
 July 16           182.0              98.8          -42.3
 July 15           235.8            -295.2           60.9
 July 14           -35.6            -121.3          168.2
 July 13             6.0             -10.5           27.3
 July 10           -71.1            -156.7          232.8
 July 9           -348.8             232.4          110.7
 July 8           -398.3             114.7          296.3
 July 7           -105.8            -150.9          250.3
 July 6           -281.7            -218.9          489.1
 
 Month to date  -1,754.9          -1,111.2        3,197.3
 Year to date    6,767.8         -10,010.3        3,448.6
 Source: The Korea Exchange

     * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
1.051 trillion Korean won ($899.78 million) worth.

($1 = 1,168.0600 won)

 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

