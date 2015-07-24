SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 24 -263.2* -144.7 383.9 July 23 -189.2 5.9 171.7 July 22 -377.0 -28.7 422.9 July 21 -127.1 38.5 93.5 July 20 -22.2 -102.4 130.3 July 17 -72.2 -292.9 357.5 July 16 182.0 98.8 -42.3 July 15 235.8 -295.2 60.9 July 14 -35.6 -121.3 168.2 July 13 6.0 -10.5 27.3 July 10 -71.1 -156.7 232.8 July 9 -348.8 232.4 110.7 July 8 -398.3 114.7 296.3 July 7 -105.8 -150.9 250.3 July 6 -281.7 -218.9 489.1 Month to date -1,754.9 -1,111.2 3,197.3 Year to date 6,767.8 -10,010.3 3,448.6 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.051 trillion Korean won ($899.78 million) worth. ($1 = 1,168.0600 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)