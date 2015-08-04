FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
August 4, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0744 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Aug 4              60.5              74.2         -173.5
 ^ Aug 3            -8.5            -105.1           55.0
 July 31           166.2             -90.2         -140.1
 July 30           -79.8              93.3          -25.2
 July 29             2.0             -34.1            3.1
 July 28          -130.5             207.1          -87.5
 July 27             1.1              36.0          -71.3
 July 24          -258.6            -148.8          383.3
 July 23          -189.2               5.9          171.7
 July 22          -377.0             -28.7          422.9
 July 21          -127.1              38.5           93.5
 July 20           -22.2            -102.4          130.3
 July 17           -72.2            -292.9          357.5
 July 16           182.0              98.8          -42.3
 July 15           235.8            -295.2           60.9
 Month to date      52.0             -31.0         -118.4
 Year to date    6,783.5          -9,833.3        3,008.4
 
 ^ Aug 3 figures revised
 Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
