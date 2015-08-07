SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 7 -37.3* -169.1 151.4 ^ Aug 6 -101.9 -143.8 175.9 Aug 5 -24.8 17.8 -64.2 Aug 4 59.9 74.7 -173.5 Aug 3 -8.5 -105.1 55.0 July 31 166.2 -90.2 -140.1 July 30 -79.8 93.3 -25.2 July 29 2.0 -34.1 3.1 July 28 -130.5 207.1 -87.5 July 27 1.1 36.0 -71.3 July 24 -258.6 -148.8 383.3 July 23 -189.2 5.9 171.7 July 22 -377.0 -28.7 422.9 July 21 -127.1 38.5 93.5 July 20 -22.2 -102.4 130.3 July 17 -72.2 -292.9 357.5 Month to date -112.7 -325.5 144.6 Year to date 6,618.9 -10,127.9 3,271.4 ^ Aug 6 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 164.0 billion Korean won ($140.76 million) worth. Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1,165.1200 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)