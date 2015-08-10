FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 10, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Aug 10            -58.3*             -3.7           66.9
 ^ Aug 7           -34.0            -173.1          151.7
 Aug 6            -101.9            -143.8          175.9
 Aug 5             -24.8              17.8          -64.2
 Aug 4              59.9              74.7         -173.5
 Aug 3              -8.5            -105.1           55.0
 July 31           166.2             -90.2         -140.1
 July 30           -79.8              93.3          -25.2
 July 29             2.0             -34.1            3.1
 July 28          -130.5             207.1          -87.5
 July 27             1.1              36.0          -71.3
 July 24          -258.6            -148.8          383.3
 July 23          -189.2               5.9          171.7
 July 22          -377.0             -28.7          422.9
 July 21          -127.1              38.5           93.5
 July 20           -22.2            -102.4          130.3
 Month to date    -167.6            -333.2          211.9
 Year to date    6,563.9         -10,135.6        3,338.7
 
 ^ Aug 7 figures revised
 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
219.0 billion Korean won ($188.5 million) worth.
    Source: The Korea Exchange
 ($1 = 1,161.6700 won)

 (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

