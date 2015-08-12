FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 12, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Aug 12           -299.8*            261.1           18.5
 ^ Aug 11          -87.7             -20.9           75.6
 Aug 10            -59.7              -2.6           67.2
 Aug 7             -34.0            -173.1          151.7
 Aug 6            -101.9            -143.8          175.9
 Aug 5             -24.8              17.8          -64.2
 Aug 4              59.9              74.7         -173.5
 Aug 3              -8.5            -105.1           55.0
 July 31           166.2             -90.2         -140.1
 July 30           -79.8              93.3          -25.2
 July 29             2.0             -34.1            3.1
 July 28          -130.5             207.1          -87.5
 July 27             1.1              36.0          -71.3
 July 24          -258.6            -148.8          383.3
 July 23          -189.2               5.9          171.7
 Month to date    -556.6             -91.9          306.2
 Year to date    6,175.0          -9,894.3        3,433.0
 
 ^ Aug 11 figures revised
 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
607.9 billion Korean won ($511.51 million) worth.
    Source: The Korea Exchange

($1 = 1,188.4500 won)

 (Reporting By Seungyun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Reuters Staff
