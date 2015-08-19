SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 19 -26.8* 167.3 -185.9 ^Aug 18 -20.7 83.9 -101.8 Aug 17 -321.3 154.3 134.9 Aug 13 -216.3 199.3 -27.5 Aug 12 -303.4 263.5 19.7 Aug 11 -87.7 -20.9 75.6 Aug 10 -59.7 -2.6 67.2 Aug 7 -34.0 -173.1 151.7 Aug 6 -101.9 -143.8 175.9 Aug 5 -24.8 17.8 -64.2 Aug 4 59.9 74.7 -173.5 Aug 3 -8.5 -105.1 55.0 July 31 166.2 -90.2 -140.1 July 30 -79.8 93.3 -25.2 July 29 2.0 -34.1 3.1 Month to date -1,145.3 515.4 127.0 Year to date 5,586.2 -9,287.0 3,253.8 ^ Aug 18 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.197 trillion Korean won ($1.01 billion) worth. Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1,183.7000 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)