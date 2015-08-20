FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 20, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Aug 20           -294.2*            289.5          -37.6
 ^Aug 19           -26.9             167.5         -219.2
 Aug 18            -20.7              83.9         -101.8
 Aug 17           -321.3             154.3          134.9
 Aug 13           -216.3             199.3          -27.5
 Aug 12           -303.4             263.5           19.7
 Aug 11            -87.7             -20.9           75.6
 Aug 10            -59.7              -2.6           67.2
 Aug 7             -34.0            -173.1          151.7
 Aug 6            -101.9            -143.8          175.9
 Aug 5             -24.8              17.8          -64.2
 Aug 4              59.9              74.7         -173.5
 Aug 3              -8.5            -105.1           55.0
 July 31           166.2             -90.2         -140.1
 July 30           -79.8              93.3          -25.2
 Month to date  -1,439.6             805.0           56.1
 Year to date    5,291.9          -8,997.4        3,182.9
 
 ^ Aug 19 figures revised
 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 11 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
1.491 trillion Korean won ($1.26 billion) worth.
    Source: The Korea Exchange

($1 = 1,185.6600 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
