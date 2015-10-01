FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 1, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Oct 1             104.3             169.4         -306.9
 ^Sept 30          147.5            -151.0          -35.6
 Sept 25          -298.0             151.6           86.1
 Sept 24          -220.5              62.4          590.0
 Sept 23          -301.8             152.6          389.2
 Sept 22           -18.6             112.9         -101.7
 Sept 21          -192.1            -110.6          253.7
 Sept 18           172.4             -10.5         -198.1
 Sept 17           126.4             134.4         -268.5
 Sept 16           222.3             359.0         -591.1
 Sept 15          -115.9             211.1         -134.1
 Sept 14           -58.0             -31.7           50.3
 Sept 11           -56.3             -34.8           32.4
 Sept 10          -229.4             600.4         -377.8
 Sept 9           -149.1             538.2         -388.6
     
 Month to date     104.3             169.4         -306.9
 Year to date      981.7          -4,677.2        3,040.5
 
 ^ Sept. 30 figures revised

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
