SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 5 -11.4 69.5 -136.0 ^Oct 2 -127.6 -12.4 105.9 Oct 1 101.1 171.2 -305.5 Sept 30 147.5 -151.0 -35.6 Sept 25 -298.0 151.6 86.1 Sept 24 -220.5 62.4 590.0 Sept 23 -301.8 152.6 389.2 Sept 22 -18.6 112.9 -101.7 Sept 21 -192.1 -110.6 253.7 Sept 18 172.4 -10.5 -198.1 Sept 17 126.4 134.4 -268.5 Sept 16 222.3 359.0 -591.1 Sept 15 -115.9 211.1 -134.1 Sept 14 -58.0 -31.7 50.3 Sept 11 -56.3 -34.8 32.4 Month to date -37.9 228.3 -335.6 Year to date 839.6 -4,618.4 3,011.8 ^ Oct. 2 figures revised (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)