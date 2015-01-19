FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
January 19, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Jan 19            -34.1*            171.3         -144.0
Jan 16           -300.6            -127.0          268.9
Jan 15           -206.7              42.5           29.1
Jan 14            -91.5             -83.6           71.9
Jan 13            -55.5            -308.0          272.1
Jan 12            -81.8             -11.7           -1.9
Jan  9            160.4              77.8         -281.6
Jan  8            196.0             -26.1         -148.6
Jan  7           -220.3              -3.7          125.6
Jan  6           -330.1             -80.4          273.1
Jan  5             55.4            -230.6           57.5
Jan  2             26.4            -204.0          126.4
Dec 30           -100.2            -202.6          147.9
Dec 29           -118.6            -166.0          127.3
Dec 26             64.0             299.5         -368.1
Month to date    -882.2            -783.4          648.5
Year to date     -882.2            -783.4          648.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
770.2 billion Korean won ($715.52 million)  worth. 
($1 = 1,076.4200 won)

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)

