TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
January 22, 2015 / 7:21 AM

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Jan 22             50.0*            -78.1          -86.7
Jan 21             69.8            -158.7          -11.4
Jan 20             32.4             170.5         -211.2
Jan 19            -25.9             162.8         -143.8
Jan 16           -300.6            -127.0          268.9
Jan 15           -206.7              42.5           29.1
Jan 14            -91.5             -83.6           71.9
Jan 13            -55.5            -308.0          272.1
Jan 12            -81.8             -11.7           -1.9
Jan  9            160.4              77.8         -281.6
Jan  8            196.0             -26.1         -148.6
Jan  7           -220.3              -3.7          125.6
Jan  6           -330.1             -80.4          273.1
Jan  5             55.4            -230.6           57.5
Jan  2             26.4            -204.0          126.4
Month to date    -721.9            -858.1          339.4
Year to date     -721.9            -858.1          339.4
Source: The Korea Exchange
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
152.2 billion Korean won ($140.30 million) worth. 
($1 = 1,084.7900 won)

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
