SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 26 -101.4 -91.8 73.4 Jan 23 100.1 -95.5 -110.1 Jan 22 61.1 -89.3 -86.3 Jan 21 69.8 -158.7 -11.4 Jan 20 32.4 170.5 -211.2 Jan 19 -25.9 162.8 -143.8 Jan 16 -300.6 -127.0 268.9 Jan 15 -206.7 42.5 29.1 Jan 14 -91.5 -83.6 71.9 Jan 13 -55.5 -308.0 272.1 Jan 12 -81.8 -11.7 -1.9 Jan 9 160.4 77.8 -281.6 Jan 8 196.0 -26.1 -148.6 Jan 7 -220.3 -3.7 125.6 Jan 6 -330.1 -80.4 273.1 Month to date -711.9 -1,056.7 303.1 Year to date -711.9 -1,056.7 303.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)