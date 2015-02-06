FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
February 6, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Feb  6           -156.6            -104.0          244.3
Feb  5           -115.8            -109.9          219.3
Feb  4            225.5              26.8         -245.0
Feb  3            -30.4              14.3           14.5
Feb  2              3.9             -50.6           31.5
Jan 30            -95.3             -32.4          144.1
Jan 29           -242.0             123.3          109.0
Jan 28            -66.0             186.3         -130.7
Jan 27             76.8              94.6         -197.2
Jan 26           -109.2             -84.2           73.5
Jan 23            100.1             -95.5         -110.1
Jan 22             61.1             -89.3          -86.3
Jan 21             69.8            -158.7          -11.4
Jan 20             32.4             170.5         -211.2
Jan 19            -25.9             162.8         -143.8
Month to date     -67.4            -223.5          264.6
Year to date   -1,106.4            -892.5          488.1
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

