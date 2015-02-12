FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 12, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Feb 12            -54.3              27.1           23.9
Feb 11            100.1              72.0         -145.9
Feb 10           -131.6              39.6           94.4
Feb  9           -106.2              49.4           52.5
Feb  6            431.7             471.0         -912.9
Feb  5           -115.8            -109.9          219.3
Feb  4            225.5              26.8         -245.0
Feb  3            -30.4              14.3           14.5
Feb  2              3.9             -50.6           31.5
Jan 30            -95.3             -32.4          144.1
Jan 29           -242.0             123.3          109.0
Jan 28            -66.0             186.3         -130.7
Jan 27             76.8              94.6         -197.2
Jan 26           -109.2             -84.2           73.5
Jan 23            100.1             -95.5         -110.1
Month to date     322.9             539.6         -867.7
Year to date     -716.1            -129.5         -644.2
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

