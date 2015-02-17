SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 17 -25.0 124.8 -78.8 Feb 16 130.2 -94.8 -32.6 Feb 13 175.1 65.6 -232.8 Feb 12 -59.8 33.4 23.2 Feb 11 100.1 72.0 -145.9 Feb 10 -131.6 39.6 94.4 Feb 9 -106.2 49.4 52.5 Feb 6 431.7 471.0 -912.9 Feb 5 -115.8 -109.9 219.3 Feb 4 225.5 26.8 -245.0 Feb 3 -30.4 14.3 14.5 Feb 2 3.9 -50.6 31.5 Jan 30 -95.3 -32.4 144.1 Jan 29 -242.0 123.3 109.0 Jan 28 -66.0 186.3 -130.7 Month to date 597.6 641.4 -1,212.6 Year to date -441.4 -27.7 -989.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)