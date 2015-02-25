FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 25, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Feb 25            220.9*             59.7         -272.1
Feb 24             80.6              48.6         -120.1
Feb 23            127.9             -10.5          -93.0
Feb 17            -25.5             125.5          -78.8
Feb 16            130.2             -94.8          -32.6
Feb 13            175.1              65.6         -232.8
Feb 12            -59.8              33.4           23.2
Feb 11            100.1              72.0         -145.9
Feb 10           -131.6              39.6           94.4
Feb  9           -106.2              49.4           52.5
Feb  6            431.7             471.0         -912.9
Feb  5           -115.8            -109.9          219.3
Feb  4            225.5              26.8         -245.0
Feb  3            -30.4              14.3           14.5
Feb  2              3.9             -50.6           31.5
Month to date   1,026.5             739.9       -1,697.8
Year to date      -12.5              70.8       -1,474.3
Source: The Korea Exchange
     * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
429.4 billion won  ($391.14 million) worth.
($1 = 1,097.8300 won)

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
