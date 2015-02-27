SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 27 76.0* -164.3 83.8 Feb 26 231.7 -100.6 -138.8 Feb 25 207.6 111.8 -299.6 Feb 24 80.6 48.6 -120.1 Feb 23 127.9 -10.5 -93.0 Feb 17 -25.5 125.5 -78.8 Feb 16 130.2 -94.8 -32.6 Feb 13 175.1 65.6 -232.8 Feb 12 -59.8 33.4 23.2 Feb 11 100.1 72.0 -145.9 Feb 10 -131.6 39.6 94.4 Feb 9 -106.2 49.4 52.5 Feb 6 431.7 471.0 -912.9 Feb 5 -115.8 -109.9 219.3 Feb 4 225.5 26.8 -245.0 Month to date 1,320.9 527.1 -1,780.4 Year to date 281.9 -142.0 -1,556.9 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 723.8 billion won ($659.42 million) worth. ($1 = 1,097.6300 won) (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)