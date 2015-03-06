FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 6, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Mar  6            287.8*           -154.3         -140.3
Mar  5            122.7            -116.3           27.8
Mar  4            234.3            -326.5           93.1
    
Mar  3            179.9            -181.7           -4.6
Mar  2            157.3            -106.0          -50.9
Feb 27             80.8            -163.8           84.1
Feb 26            231.7            -100.6         -138.8
Feb 25            207.6             111.8         -299.6
Feb 24             80.6              48.6         -120.1
Feb 23            127.9             -10.5          -93.0
Feb 17            -25.5             125.5          -78.8
Feb 16            130.2             -94.8          -32.6
Feb 13            175.1              65.6         -232.8
Feb 12            -59.8              33.4           23.2
Feb 11            100.1              72.0         -145.9
Month to date     982.0            -884.7          -74.9
Year to date     1268.8           -1026.2       -1,631.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
     * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 10 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.71 trillion korean won ($1.56 billion) worth.

($1 = 1,098.8600 won)

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

