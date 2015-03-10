FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
March 10, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Mar 10             79.9            -203.8          118.0
Mar  9            -60.4            -183.4          233.3
Mar  6            283.9            -151.9         -140.7
Mar  5            122.7            -116.3           27.8
Mar  4            234.3            -326.5           93.1
Mar  3            179.9            -181.7           -4.6
Mar  2            157.3            -106.0          -50.9
Feb 27             80.8            -163.8           84.1
Feb 26            231.7            -100.6         -138.8
Feb 25            207.6             111.8         -299.6
Feb 24             80.6              48.6         -120.1
Feb 23            127.9             -10.5          -93.0
Feb 17            -25.5             125.5          -78.8
Feb 16            130.2             -94.8          -32.6
Feb 13            175.1              65.6         -232.8
Month to date     997.6          -1,269.5          276.0
Year to date    1,284.3          -1,411.0       -1,280.6
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
