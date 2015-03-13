SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 13 99.8 -59.1 -47.1 Mar 12 -120.3 -80.4 181.6 Mar 11 90.6 -354.7 260.5 Mar 10 79.7 -203.8 118.3 Mar 9 -60.4 -183.4 233.3 Mar 6 283.9 -151.9 -140.7 Mar 5 122.7 -116.3 27.8 Mar 4 234.3 -326.5 93.1 Mar 3 179.9 -181.7 -4.6 Mar 2 157.3 -106.0 -50.9 Feb 27 80.8 -163.8 84.1 Feb 26 231.7 -100.6 -138.8 Feb 25 207.6 111.8 -299.6 Feb 24 80.6 48.6 -120.1 Feb 23 127.9 -10.5 -93.0 Month to date 1067.4 -1,763.7 671.2 Year to date 1,354.1 -1,905.2 -885.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Brian Kim)