TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
 
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Apr  8             94.7              60.1         -137.0
 Apr  7             48.3             -57.0           62.7
 Apr  6            -17.5            -108.5          121.3
 Apr  3             45.4              89.6         -131.5
 Apr  2            -15.7             -70.5           99.7
 Apr  1            -63.2             -82.9          122.3
 Mar 31            137.2            -106.8          -26.7
 Mar 30             75.8             -78.2           16.0
 Mar 27            -79.9             -33.2          154.4
 Mar 26           -112.4             -68.4          187.5
 Mar 25            112.5            -175.9          101.6
 Mar 24             65.4             -84.9           40.1
 Mar 23            145.7              -8.6         -113.8
 Mar 20            263.1            -221.7           19.1
 Mar 19            396.6            -143.1         -232.5
 
 Month to date      91.9            -169.1          137.5
 Year to date    3,289.6          -3,155.4       -1,266.3
 Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
