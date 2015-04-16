FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
 
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Apr 16            368.1*           -260.5         -102.9
 Apr 15            321.2            -344.9           18.2
 Apr 14            395.8            -148.1         -221.0
 Apr 13            279.2            -284.7           22.2
 Apr 10            287.4              22.0         -304.4
 Apr  9            151.4            -228.7          153.4
 Apr  8             94.6              60.0         -136.8
 Apr  7             48.3             -57.0           62.7
 Apr  6            -17.5            -108.5          121.3
 Apr  3             45.4              89.6         -131.5
 Apr  2            -15.7             -70.5           99.7
 Apr  1            -63.2             -82.9          122.3
 Mar 31            137.2            -106.8          -26.7
 Mar 30             75.8             -78.2           16.0
 Mar 27            -79.9             -33.2          154.4
 
 Month to date   1,894.9          -1,414.2         -296.7
 Year to date    5,092.7          -4,400.5       -1,700.5
 Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.95 trillion korean won ($1.79 billion) worth.

($1 = 1,088.4700 won)

 (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
