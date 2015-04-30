FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
 
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Apr 30           61.1            -148.6          103.7
 Apr 29            -61.5            -137.4          231.7
 Apr 28             -1.6              71.4          -66.3
 Apr 27            207.1            -246.2           32.3
 Apr 24            532.8            -434.7          -80.5
 Apr 23            443.5              34.3         -457.7
 Apr 22            744.5            -395.1         -333.4
 Apr 21            246.8            -474.8          227.4
 Apr 20            285.1            -304.8           32.4
 Apr 17            279.9            -108.1         -148.6
 Apr 16            374.9            -268.1         -101.8
 Apr 15            321.2            -344.9           18.2
 Apr 14            395.8            -148.1         -221.0
 Apr 13            279.2            -284.7           22.2
 Apr 10            287.4              22.0         -304.4
 
 Month to date   4,639.6          -3,565.8         -754.6
 Year to date    7,837.4          -6,552.2       -2,158.4
 Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
