FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 July 15           229.8            -288.9           60.6
 July 14           -35.6            -121.3          168.2
 July 13             6.0             -10.5           27.3
 July 10           -71.1            -156.7          232.8
 July 9           -348.8             232.4          110.7
 July 8           -398.3             114.7          296.3
 July 7           -105.8            -150.9          250.3
 July 6           -281.7            -218.9          489.1
 July 3            -12.1             -70.5          121.0
 July 2            116.1             -82.5           -2.0
 July 1              9.4              73.6          -74.8
 June 30           -51.6              83.5          -31.0
 June 29          -110.1              23.0           92.9
 June 26            59.1             -33.8          -16.9
 June 25             8.1              38.6          -31.9
 
 Month to date    -892.0            -679.4        1,679.4
 Year to date    7,630.8          -9,578.5        1,930.6
 Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.