SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 4 -27.1* -217.0 202.6 ^Sept 3 -120.9 -40.6 142.3 Sept 2 -87.3 66.5 -29.4 Sept 1 -7.5 -278.4 236.8 Aug 31 -36.9 33.3 -6.8 Aug 28 -39.5 115.8 -59.1 Aug 27 -348.2 120.5 190.5 Aug 26 -549.2 391.3 110.6 Aug 25 -530.9 214.6 302.7 Aug 24 -723.9 401.0 298.0 Aug 21 -442.1 923.8 -532.9 Aug 20 -293.2 288.5 -37.8 Aug 19 -26.9 167.5 -219.2 Aug 18 -20.7 83.9 -101.8 Aug 17 -321.3 154.3 134.9 Aug 13 -216.3 199.3 -27.5 Aug 12 -303.4 263.5 19.7 Aug 11 -87.7 -20.9 75.6 Aug 10 -59.7 -2.6 67.2 Aug 7 -34.0 -173.1 151.7 Aug 6 -101.9 -143.8 175.9 Aug 5 -24.8 17.8 -64.2 Month to date -242.8 -469.5 552.4 Year to date 2,379.6 -7,267.7 4,038.1 ^ Sept 3 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 22 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 4.403 trillion Korean won ($3.70 billion) worth. Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1,191.2600 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)