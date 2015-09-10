FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0836 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Sept 10          -228.4*            585.9         -377.8
 ^Sept 9          -149.1             538.2         -388.6
 Sept 8           -249.7             174.9           23.5
 Sept 7           -285.3             267.7          -22.0
 Sept 4            -23.1            -222.5          204.1
 Sept 3           -120.9             -40.6          142.3
 Sept 2            -87.3              66.5          -29.4
 Sept 1             -7.5            -278.4          236.8
 Aug 31            -36.9              33.3           -6.8
 Aug 28            -39.5             115.8          -59.1
 Aug 27           -348.2             120.5          190.5
 Aug 26           -549.2             391.3          110.6
 Aug 25           -530.9             214.6          302.7
 Aug 24           -723.9             401.0          298.0
 Aug 21           -442.1             923.8         -532.9
 Aug 20           -293.2             288.5          -37.8
 Aug 19            -26.9             167.5         -219.2
 Aug 18            -20.7              83.9         -101.8
 Aug 17           -321.3             154.3          134.9
 Aug 13           -216.3             199.3          -27.5
 Aug 12           -303.4             263.5           19.7
 Aug 11            -87.7             -20.9           75.6
 Aug 10            -59.7              -2.6           67.2
 Aug 7             -34.0            -173.1          151.7
 Aug 6            -101.9            -143.8          175.9
 Aug 5             -24.8              17.8          -64.2
    
 Month to date  -1,151.3           1,091.6         -210.9
 Year to date    1,471.0          -5,706.6        3,274.8
 
 ^  Sept 9 figures revised
 *  Foreign investors have been net sellers for 26 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
5.312 trillion Korean won ($4.45 billion) worth.
    Source: The Korea Exchange

($1 = 1,193.4000 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
