TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
September 16, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Sept 16           216.7             357.5         -592.6     
 ^Sept 15         -115.9             211.1         -134.1
 Sept 14           -58.0             -31.7           50.3
 Sept 11           -56.3             -34.8           32.4
 Sept 10          -229.4             600.4         -377.8
 Sept 9           -149.1             538.2         -388.6
 Sept 8           -249.7             174.9           23.5
 Sept 7           -285.3             267.7          -22.0
 Sept 4            -23.1            -222.5          204.1
 Sept 3           -120.9             -40.6          142.3
 Sept 2            -87.3              66.5          -29.4
 Sept 1             -7.5            -278.4          236.8
 Aug 31            -36.9              33.3           -6.8
 Aug 28            -39.5             115.8          -59.1
 Aug 27           -348.2             120.5          190.5
    
 Month to date  -1,165.8           1,608.3         -855.0
 Year to date    1,456.5          -5,189.9        2,630.8
 
 ^  Sept. 15 figures revised

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

