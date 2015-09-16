SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 16 216.7 357.5 -592.6 ^Sept 15 -115.9 211.1 -134.1 Sept 14 -58.0 -31.7 50.3 Sept 11 -56.3 -34.8 32.4 Sept 10 -229.4 600.4 -377.8 Sept 9 -149.1 538.2 -388.6 Sept 8 -249.7 174.9 23.5 Sept 7 -285.3 267.7 -22.0 Sept 4 -23.1 -222.5 204.1 Sept 3 -120.9 -40.6 142.3 Sept 2 -87.3 66.5 -29.4 Sept 1 -7.5 -278.4 236.8 Aug 31 -36.9 33.3 -6.8 Aug 28 -39.5 115.8 -59.1 Aug 27 -348.2 120.5 190.5 Month to date -1,165.8 1,608.3 -855.0 Year to date 1,456.5 -5,189.9 2,630.8 ^ Sept. 15 figures revised (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)