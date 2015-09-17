FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
September 17, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Sept 17           131.1*            130.0         -268.7
 ^Sept 16          222.3             359.0         -591.1
 Sept 15          -115.9             211.1         -134.1
 Sept 14           -58.0             -31.7           50.3
 Sept 11           -56.3             -34.8           32.4
 Sept 10          -229.4             600.4         -377.8
 Sept 9           -149.1             538.2         -388.6
 Sept 8           -249.7             174.9           23.5
 Sept 7           -285.3             267.7          -22.0
 Sept 4            -23.1            -222.5          204.1
 Sept 3           -120.9             -40.6          142.3
 Sept 2            -87.3              66.5          -29.4
 Sept 1             -7.5            -278.4          236.8
 Aug 31            -36.9              33.3           -6.8
 Aug 28            -39.5             115.8          -59.1
     
 Month to date  -1,029.1           1,739.8       -1,122.2
 Year to date    1,593.2          -5,058.4        2,363.6
 
 ^  Sept. 16 figures revised
 * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 2 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
353.4 billion Korean won ($303.27 million) worth.

($1 = 1,165.2900 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
