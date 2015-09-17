SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 17 131.1* 130.0 -268.7 ^Sept 16 222.3 359.0 -591.1 Sept 15 -115.9 211.1 -134.1 Sept 14 -58.0 -31.7 50.3 Sept 11 -56.3 -34.8 32.4 Sept 10 -229.4 600.4 -377.8 Sept 9 -149.1 538.2 -388.6 Sept 8 -249.7 174.9 23.5 Sept 7 -285.3 267.7 -22.0 Sept 4 -23.1 -222.5 204.1 Sept 3 -120.9 -40.6 142.3 Sept 2 -87.3 66.5 -29.4 Sept 1 -7.5 -278.4 236.8 Aug 31 -36.9 33.3 -6.8 Aug 28 -39.5 115.8 -59.1 Month to date -1,029.1 1,739.8 -1,122.2 Year to date 1,593.2 -5,058.4 2,363.6 ^ Sept. 16 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 2 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 353.4 billion Korean won ($303.27 million) worth. ($1 = 1,165.2900 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)