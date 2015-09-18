SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 18 162.6* 0 -198.2 ^Sept 17 126.4 134.4 -268.5 Sept 16 222.3 359.0 -591.1 Sept 15 -115.9 211.1 -134.1 Sept 14 -58.0 -31.7 50.3 Sept 11 -56.3 -34.8 32.4 Sept 10 -229.4 600.4 -377.8 Sept 9 -149.1 538.2 -388.6 Sept 8 -249.7 174.9 23.5 Sept 7 -285.3 267.7 -22.0 Sept 4 -23.1 -222.5 204.1 Sept 3 -120.9 -40.6 142.3 Sept 2 -87.3 66.5 -29.4 Sept 1 -7.5 -278.4 236.8 Aug 31 -36.9 33.3 -6.8 Month to date -871.1 1,744.2 -1,320.1 Year to date 1,751.2 -5,054.0 2,165.6 ^ Sept. 17 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 511.3 billion Korean won ($440.15 million) worth. ($1 = 1,161.6500 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)