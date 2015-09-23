FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
September 23, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 Sept 23          -472.9*             46.8          389.9
^Sept 22           -18.6             112.9         -101.7
 Sept 21          -192.1            -110.6          253.7
 Sept 18           172.4             -10.5         -198.1
 Sept 17           126.4             134.4         -268.5
 Sept 16           222.3             359.0         -591.1
 Sept 15          -115.9             211.1         -134.1
 Sept 14           -58.0             -31.7           50.3
 Sept 11           -56.3             -34.8           32.4
 Sept 10          -229.4             600.4         -377.8
 Sept 9           -149.1             538.2         -388.6
 Sept 8           -249.7             174.9           23.5
 Sept 7           -285.3             267.7          -22.0
 Sept 4            -23.1            -222.5          204.1
 Sept 3           -120.9             -40.6          142.3
     
 Month to date  -1,545.0           1,782.8         -778.2
 Year to date    1,077.3          -5,015.4        2,707.5
 
 ^ Sept. 22 figures revised
    
 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
683.6 billion Korean won ($574.98 million) worth.

($1 = 1,188.9200 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
