SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sept 23 -472.9* 46.8 389.9 ^Sept 22 -18.6 112.9 -101.7 Sept 21 -192.1 -110.6 253.7 Sept 18 172.4 -10.5 -198.1 Sept 17 126.4 134.4 -268.5 Sept 16 222.3 359.0 -591.1 Sept 15 -115.9 211.1 -134.1 Sept 14 -58.0 -31.7 50.3 Sept 11 -56.3 -34.8 32.4 Sept 10 -229.4 600.4 -377.8 Sept 9 -149.1 538.2 -388.6 Sept 8 -249.7 174.9 23.5 Sept 7 -285.3 267.7 -22.0 Sept 4 -23.1 -222.5 204.1 Sept 3 -120.9 -40.6 142.3 Month to date -1,545.0 1,782.8 -778.2 Year to date 1,077.3 -5,015.4 2,707.5 ^ Sept. 22 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 683.6 billion Korean won ($574.98 million) worth. ($1 = 1,188.9200 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)