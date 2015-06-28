FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
June 28, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to say foreign investors were net buyers instead of
sellers)
    SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 June 26            64.9             -37.1          -16.9
 June 25             8.1              38.6          -31.9
 June 24            54.5             -14.8          -24.6
 June 23            -9.8             142.9         -118.1
 June 22          -123.3              26.1          104.8
 June 19          -283.6             190.4          111.7
 June 18          -262.1             258.3            1.4
 June 17          -153.6              92.4           63.7
 June 16          -314.9             120.3          187.0
 June 15           121.9            -137.4           11.7
 June 12           -84.4            -144.2          221.7
 June 11          -167.6             -96.8          254.1
 June 10          -197.8             -85.5          279.3
 June 9           -146.6             -38.2          162.0
 June 8            -73.9             -15.9           67.6
 
 Month to date    -882.1            -499.4        1,392.7
 Year to date    8,690.3          -9,009.0          189.5
 Source: The Korea Exchange

    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three
consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the
period to a net 127.5 billion Korean won ($114.16 million)
worth.
    
($1 = 1,116.8800 won)

 (Reporting By Brian Kim)

