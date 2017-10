SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares staged a late rally to reach a six-week high on Tuesday, as investors embarked on massive short-covering on hopes of major stimulus action from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.07 percent to close at 1,881.99 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)