S.Korea seen stepping up won intervention after yen dips-dealers
#Intel
April 28, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea seen stepping up won intervention after yen dips-dealers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korean foreign exchange authorities were believed to be stepping up dollar buying to check the won’s gains against the yen after the Japanese currency weakened to a fresh low overnight, market participants told Reuters.

“The authorities seem to be moving more aggressively today,” one dealer at a foreign bank in Seoul said on Tuesday after the Japanese currency hit its lowest levels against the won since February 2008.

Another dealer noted there was little reason for dollar buying in Tuesday’s trade.

“Who else could it be other than the authorities?” the dealer said.

The yen cannot be directly traded for the won, so foreign exchange authorities usually intervene in the dollar-won market to curb the Korean currency’s strength, sharpening price competitiveness for local exporters.

The finance ministry declined to comment on the level of the yen on Tuesday.

The won was down around 0.2 percent against the yen as of 0200 GMT, erasing earlier gains after the local currency market opened. Against the dollar, the local currency was up 0.2 percent.

The governor of the Bank of Korea expressed concerns early on Tuesday that the broad weakness of the yen, along with sluggishness in China, had negative effects on the local economy as it has hurt exports. (Reporting by KyoungHo Lee and Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe & Shri Navaratnam)

