S.Korea 10-yr T-bond yield falls below U.S. yield

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - The yield on South Korea’s benchmark 10-year treasury bonds fell below the comparable U.S. yield on Thursday for the first time in nearly 10 years, reflecting their divergent monetary policy settings.

South Korea’s 10-year treasury bonds yielded as low as 2.463 percent, compared with 2.473 percent for the U.S. Treasury Bonds. It was the first time since October 2006.

South Korea’s central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record-low 1.50 percent on Thursday to offset any potentially harmful economic effects from an outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)