Soy bids fall 15-20 cents at Indiana processors on harvest
September 12, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Soy bids fall 15-20 cents at Indiana processors on harvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Soybean spot basis bids fell 15 to 20 cents per bushel at Indiana processing plants on Wednesday as the harvest advanced and futures surged at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Farmers in the state were delivering fresh loads of soybeans, which helped to replenish crushing supplies and pressured bids at at least five processing facilities, dealers said.

CBOT soy futures <0#S:> gained more than 2 percent after the U.S. Agriculture Department cut its estimate for the crop in a monthly report. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)

