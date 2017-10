Sept 26 (Reuters) - Soybean spot basis bids eased 5 to 15 cents per bushel at processing plants in Indiana on Wednesday, pressured by a building stockpile of the oilseed as farmers gathered the crop at the fastest pace ever, dealers said. The declines came as soybean futures fell to the lowest level since early July at the Chicago Board of Trade. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)