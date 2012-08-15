U.S. Gulf CIF soybean basis bids jump for loaded barges

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The cash premium for promptly shipped U.S. soybean barges at the U.S. Gulf Coast spiked on Wednesday as at least one exporter was short of needed soybeans amid very tight supplies in the marketing pipeline, traders said.

Loaded barges arriving at the Gulf by Aug. 20 were bid $1.60 per bushel over Chicago Board of Trade November futures, the highest spot bid since September 2009. By comparison, basis bids for barges loaded in the first half of August, which may not arrive at the Gulf for several weeks, peaked at $1.30 over futures on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by John Wallace)