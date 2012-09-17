FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Midwest grain dealers post protection on soy bids
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 17, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Midwest grain dealers post protection on soy bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Midwest grain dealers were posting 6 to 10 cents per bushel protection on soybean bids on Monday after soy futures plunged their daily price limit of 70 cents at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybean futures may deepen losses during the next trading session that begins at 5 p.m. CDT (2200 GMT).

Dealers post protection in the event farmers seek to sell their crops shortly before prices fall. However, few growers were interested in selling after futures fell to the lowest level in nearly a month, the dealers said. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.