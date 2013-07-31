FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cash soyoil - July 31
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 7:08 PM / in 4 years

U.S. cash soyoil - July 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - There were 846 soyoil contracts posted for
delivery against the Chicago Board of Trade August soyoil contract on
Wednesday, the first notice day for deliveries, the CME Group said. The
deliveries were below the 1,000-3,000 deliveries traders expected and were met
by strong commercial stopping. CHS Hedging was featured posting 525 contracts,
with a customer of ABN Amro taking 445 and a JP Morgan customer stopping 300.
     Spot U.S. crude soyoil prices, FOB track, cents per lb, versus CBOT futures
as indicated. 
Processor/merchant offers:    
 Location                      Cents/lb  Basis              Change
 Central Illinois        +0.25 to -0.25     +Q                 unc 
 Western Corn Belt       -0.50 to -1.00     +Q                 unc 
 U.S. NOLA               +1.00 to +1.50     +Q                 unc 

UNC = unchanged, NC = no comparison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
