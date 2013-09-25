FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. cash soyoil - Sept 25
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 25, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. cash soyoil - Sept 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spot U.S. crude soyoil prices,
FOB track, cents per lb, versus CBOT futures as indicated. 
Processor/merchant offers:    
 Location                      Cents/lb  Basis              Change
 Central Illinois        -1.25 to -0.50     +V             dn 0.75
 SOY-CTILL-US                                 
 Western Corn Belt                -1.25     +Z                  nc
 SOY-WCBLT-US                                 
 U.S. NOLA               +0.75 to +1.00     +V                 unc
 SOY-USGNL-US                                 
 (CBOT basis notes: F=January, H=March, K=May, N=July, Q=August,
U=September, V=October, Z=December)
UNC = unchanged, NC = no comparison 

 (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.