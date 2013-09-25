U.S. cash soyoil - Sept 25

CHICAGO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spot U.S. crude soyoil prices, FOB track, cents per lb, versus CBOT futures as indicated. Processor/merchant offers: Location Cents/lb Basis Change Central Illinois -1.25 to -0.50 +V dn 0.75 SOY-CTILL-US Western Corn Belt -1.25 +Z nc SOY-WCBLT-US U.S. NOLA +0.75 to +1.00 +V unc SOY-USGNL-US (CBOT basis notes: F=January, H=March, K=May, N=July, Q=August, U=September, V=October, Z=December) UNC = unchanged, NC = no comparison (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Diane Craft)