GRAPHIC-Bets against Spanish debt ups bond borrowing fee

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The cost of borrowing Spanish government debt has doubled in the past three months, data showed on Thursday, as investors ramp up bets the bonds will fall in value with the country struggling to keep its deficit in check.

Demand has increased from investors to borrow Spanish bonds and sell them, in anticipation of being able to buy them back later at a lower price, a common practice in financial markets.

The fee to borrow Spanish government bonds is around 30 basis points, according to research firm Data Explorers, which tracks about $12 trillion of securities put up for borrowing by more than 20,000 investment funds.

That is almost twice the euro zone average of 16 basis points and means it costs 30,000 euros ($38,800) to borrow 10 million euros worth of Spanish debt.

Concerns about Spain’s ballooning budget gap and the health of its banks have propelled the recession-mired country to the forefront of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis in recent weeks.

Spanish 10-year government bond prices hit five-months lows, driving yields above 6 percent, on Thursday, a day after the state took over the country’s fourth largest bank, Bankia.

“There is a lot of interest to short Spanish bonds. They have issues with the deficit, the banking system ... and the market fears more (sovereign rating) downgrades will follow,” said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Giansanti added that the data indicated Spanish bonds would underperform those of other euro zone countries, including fellow struggler Italy, on which borrowing fees are lower.

Another factor behind the high fees is that the stock of Spanish bonds available for lending has shrunk as risk managers tighten their credit rules and institutions that held the paper have sold out.

Investors who lend securities tend to be longer-term holders, such as pension funds or insurers, while borrowers tend to be those willing to take short-term risks, such as hedge funds.

Banks also borrow government debt to use as collateral to raise cash. Spanish debt is used in such transactions, but money managers are increasingly picky about the collateral they will accept and demand for top-rated paper has increased.

That has kept the fees to borrow German and French debt elevated this year at about 15 to 20 basis points.

The fees to borrow Italian bonds were just below the average, at around 14 bps, a third as much as at the height of the crisis in August 2011, when benchmark 10-year yields rose to record highs beyond 7 percent.

Unlike their Spanish counterparts, Italian fees have stayed close to the European average this year, reflecting investors’ relatively greater confidence in the policies of technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Editing by Nigel Stephenson and David Holmes)