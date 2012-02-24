Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

Spain’s biggest utility, Iberdrola, cut 2012 targets after growth in Brazil and expansion into markets with regulated tariffs barely offset weakness in its home market and the UK, where it owns Scottish Power.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica, which reports full-year 2011 results on Friday, is struggling with falling revenues in an ailing domestic economy and may have to shed assets or cut its generous dividend if it is to shrink its 57 billion euro debt mountain.