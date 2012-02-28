FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 28, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 6 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

The Spanish construction and services group is due to post full-year financial results for 2011 before the market opens. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a fall of 6.5 percent from 2010 in operating income.

DIA

Full-year 2011 results are also due before the market opens from the supermarket chain. Analysts expect average net profit of 86.3 million euros.

GRIFOLS

The blood products company will also post its full-year results for 2011.

ECONOMY

Spain’s public deficit in 2011 was equivalent to 8.51 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday, up from a preliminary estimate of 8.2 percent due mainly to overspending by regional governments.

