Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, March 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain’s second-largest bank has bought state-rescued Unnim, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday, the latest takeover in a shrinking sector scrabbling for capital.

TELEFONICA

The Spanish telecoms giant said it was confident that Europe would get trough current economic downturn, and it was holding onto its assets and maintaining investment in its network and services this year in readiness for an eventual recovery.

SANTANDER

Polish financial regulator KNF on Wednesday urged the euro zone’s biggest bank to list in Warsaw as part of its drive to create Poland’s No.3 lender.

