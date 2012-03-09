Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, March 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Spain’s retail sales year-on-year are released at 0800 GMT.

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer Mapfre holds 251 million euros of Greek bonds. Greece moved closer to wrapping up its bond swap with private investors on Thursday, indicating that it had already cleared a vital threshold needed to pass a deal which will hand bondholders steep cuts in the value of their investments.

For a full story, click on

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on